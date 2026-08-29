The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax benefit granted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to all taxpayers who meet the requirements.

Although the amounts vary according to the number of children , those who do not have any qualifying children may also apply. It is a 100% refundable credit , unlike other benefits granted by the IRS.

What requirements must be met to claim this tax credit?

Those who want to claim this benefit must meet a series of requirements:

Have earned income of:

Empleo. Negocio propio. Honorarios por prestación de servicios.

Be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Have a Social Security Number (SSN).

If you have children, they must meet the eligibility requirements.

If you do not have children, be between 25 and 64 years old .

What are the amounts that can be claimed?

The amounts vary depending on the number of eligible children claimed. The amounts for the 2026 tax year are:

No children: $664.

With 1 child: $4.427.

With 2 children: $7.316.

With 3 or more children: $8.231.

What are the income limits to be able to claim this tax credit?

The income limits also vary according to the number of children: