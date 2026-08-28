Vinegar is a common household ingredient that many people use for cleaning and deodorizing. Pouring a small amount down the kitchen sink can help reduce unpleasant odors and loosen some light buildup.

However, vinegar is acidic, so it is not suitable for every type of drain or plumbing system. It should also never be mixed with bleach or other cleaning products, as dangerous chemical reactions can occur.

Why pour vinegar down the kitchen sink?

One of the main reasons to use vinegar in a sink is to help eliminate odors. Its acidity can also help break down some mineral deposits and residue left inside the drain.

For a simple cleaning routine, vinegar can be poured into the drain and left for a short period before rinsing with water. It can be particularly useful as a maintenance step rather than a solution for a severely clogged pipe.

When should you avoid it?

Vinegar is not a substitute for a proper drain cleaner or professional plumbing service when there is a serious blockage. Repeatedly using acidic products may also be inappropriate for certain plumbing materials.

Most importantly, never mix vinegar with bleach. Combining acidic vinegar with bleach can release chlorine gas, which can be dangerous to breathe.