En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Saturday, August 29, 2026. He has also explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

Lovely Saturday: we celebrate the Assumption, a symbol of hope and faith; the Moon in Libra favors cooperation, but its tension with Mars in Cancer can generate friction; listen before reacting.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Dear Aries, today is an ideal time to renew your bonds. It is important to let go of burdens from the past that may still be influencing your present. Life is a constant flow of experiences and each encounter offers an opportunity to learn and evolve. If someone special appears on your path, dare to open yourself to the new and exciting. Renewal in your relationships can fill your life with new shades, like the rainbow that appears after the storm. Give yourself permission to feel, love and enjoy the bonds that arise. Attraction and interest may emerge in unexpected ways, and this is your moment to allow the magic to happen. Remember that bonds need care and dedication, so do not hesitate to invest time in those that truly matter. Keep an optimistic and flexible attitude and you will notice how, little by little, the situations around you fall into place in your favor.

Also, remain receptive to new experiences and to the people who come into your life. Each relationship brings a lesson; allow yourself to explore and enjoy the emotional journey that life offers you.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today serenity should guide you. The vertigo in your mind may be draining your strength, so it is important to pay attention to the signals your body sends you. By reviewing your daily routines, you will be able to make the necessary adjustments to regain balance. Take some time to slow down and give your mind a rest. Spending time meditating or simply enjoying a few minutes of silence can be very refreshing. Do not forget that mental health is as important as physical health and caring for it is essential to your overall well-being. Maintaining balance in your daily activities will help you connect better with yourself and with those around you. Incorporate routines that allow you to recharge and find the inner peace you need; in doing so, you will perceive a positive improvement in your mood and productivity. This is a time to focus on what is essential. Do not let yourself be pressured by others' expectations that do not fit you. Serenity and self-care will allow you to discover new and beautiful ways to live each day.

Leo

Dear Leo, today is a favorable time to immerse yourself in meditation and introspection. It is likely that experiences from the past will demand your attention; the time has come to heal them. Consider the power of prayer and positive affirmations as allies to illuminate your mind and heart.

Your inner dialogue will be essential for finding new perspectives on what you have experienced. By opening yourself to sharing your thoughts and emotions with someone you trust, you will achieve the balance you so need.

Remember that every step toward healing is an act of courage.

Give yourself permission to feel, integrate, and let go of what no longer serves you.

Sometimes, sharing our past experiences can be liberating and transformative.

Today, cultivate inner peace and allow the light of understanding to guide your path.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, today your finances will be in the spotlight. It is a favorable moment to get organized and explore business ventures that drive your projects. Even so, it is key that you prioritize building firm and productive alliances.

Caution will be your best ally. Avoid being guided by unfounded expectations and carefully analyze each proposal. Make financial decisions with balance to prevent mistakes that could cost you dearly. It is a period full of opportunities; stay alert to those that arise. Forging strategic alliances can be decisive in taking your business to the next level, so do not hesitate to create bonds that strengthen you. Keep in mind that planning and patience are pillars in the financial arena. If you act with prudence and foresight, you will build, step by step and with firmness, the future you want.

Libra

Esteemed Libra, today your charisma will be at its peak and your natural magnetism will attract those around you. Although you may face criticism from authority figures, it is essential that you preserve harmony within yourself. Do not allow others' opinions to limit the way you express yourself.

It is a day to shine and stand out. Let your inner light permeate every situation and you will see how your positive energy captivates others. Your authenticity is your distinctive hallmark; do not be afraid to show your true self. Although criticism may arise, what matters most is the image you have of yourself. Stay steadfast and optimistic in the face of difficulties and do not allow others' disapproval to steer you away from your path. Today, honor your uniqueness and let your voice be heard.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today your network of friends and contacts will offer you a more practical and grounded perspective on reality. The opinions of your loved ones will be valuable pieces within a larger gear that will drive you forward.

However, remember that each person needs their own space. Patience will be essential for each member of your circle to find their place within the team.

Take advantage of these exchanges to strengthen your bonds and promote an atmosphere of collaboration. Sharing with others and working together can lead to extraordinary achievements. Value each person's contributions and recognize that everyone has something unique to offer. By joining efforts, you will be able to reach goals that once seemed impossible.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today you will feel a strong desire to move forward in your path and develop your professional life. Even so, it is advisable to act tactfully, as you may encounter competition in the workplace. Stay calm and avoid getting drawn into provocations. Focus your energy on your goals and remain centered on what is essential. Perseverance will be decisive on this journey; keep moving forward and do not let distractions pull you off course. Keep in mind that every challenge in the workplace is an opportunity to prove your worth. Learn to balance ambition with patience and you will see how your efforts begin to pay off. Today, strengthen your professional ties and offer your support to those who need it.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your social life is about to be revitalized. Today, some friendships will become more important and you may meet interesting people who bring you a different perspective. Do not be afraid to open yourself to the new connections that arise. Each relationship has its own essence and it is essential to allow them to express themselves freely. Stop trying to direct the dynamics of each bond and, instead, value the freshness that each person brings to your life.

Connecting with individuals of varied styles and backgrounds will enrich your path and broaden your perspective.

In every conversation there is a lesson and an opportunity for personal growth.

Remain open to the surprises that destiny has prepared for you.

Today is an ideal day to enjoy your social life and create lasting memories.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, today your optimistic attitude will be your great support and will allow you to overcome any obstacle that arises. Do not let setbacks drain your energy; focus on what truly nourishes you and boosts your personal growth. It is a favorable period to review your goals and aspirations. If you have been thinking about a trip or a change in perspective, this is the ideal time to evaluate it and give it shape. Exploring new experiences can open you to different perspectives and give you greater clarity about the path you want to follow. Remember that your mind has great power: by feeding it positive thoughts, you will attract favorable circumstances into your life. Focus on what excites you and fills you with vitality. Today, let your inner light shine and do not be afraid to show the world your true self.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today your intimate life will gain renewed strength. You will feel the impulse to take the initiative in the sexual sphere, something that can be very stimulating. Even so, it is vital to maintain harmony in those encounters and avoid imposing your preferences on your partner.

Emotional complicity and empathy will be key to fully enjoying yourselves. Pay attention to what your partner communicates and remain open to their needs; this will deepen and enrich the intimacy you share. Remember that sexuality is a sphere for bonding and that attending to and respecting the other person's desires is essential. In this way, you and your partner will be able to live a fulfilling and meaningful experience.

Today, honor your sensuality and let it express itself freely. With the right attitude, you will be able to foster moments of deep connection and satisfaction in intimacy.