The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides financial support through tax refunds for citizens who are eligible for meeting their tax obligations.

One of the most requested forms of assistance is the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which can be accessed by filing Form 1040 along with the tax return.

What does the IRS Child Tax Credit involve and how does it work?

According to the information provided on the tax agency’s official website, the credit was up to $2,200 per child, while the refundable amount could reach up to $1,700.

The Child Tax Credit was implemented by the IRS authorities with the aim of reducing the tax burden on families with children under 17 years of age. In order to access the refund, it is necessary to file the tax return in the corresponding tax season.

To date, the authorities have not carried out any update or modification of the amounts in relation to the 2025 tax season.

Fundamental requirements to obtain the IRS CTC

For a family to benefit from this tax refund, the following conditions must be met:

Have a Social Security number

Be under 17 years of age

Be claimed as a dependent on your tax return

What amount can a family receive through this refund?