The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can seize assets linked to an inheritance in certain circumstances. It is not an automatic process, but it is a concrete option when there are unpaid tax obligations.

The IRS seizure varies depending on who owes the tax debt and the status of the probate process. Both the deceased person’s outstanding taxes and the heir’s taxes can allow the tax agency to act on inherited assets.

IRS seizes these people: in what situations can it intervene in an inheritance

The tax agency can intervene in an inheritance when there are outstanding tax debts of the deceased. When a person dies, their assets become part of the estate, and that estate must pay taxes before being distributed.

If there are unpaid amounts, the IRS can:

Claim payment from the inheritance

Require the legal representative to regularize the situation

Place liens on estate assets

The final tax return to the IRS: the last step so they don’t seize your inheritance

The key step is to file the deceased’s final tax return. This procedure is mandatory and must include:

All income up to the date of death

Prior-year returns if any were missing

Payment of any outstanding debt or a request for a refund

Responsibility falls to the surviving spouse or the estate’s representative. In addition, if estate assets generate income such as rent, investments, etc., it may also be necessary to file an additional estate return through Form 1041. Without this final step, the IRS can seize your inheritance automatically.