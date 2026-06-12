The weekend weather forecast in the United States warns of the arrival of thunderstorms in several states across the country. Meteorologists are warning about the intensity of the wind gusts, hail, and possible flooding in areas with poor drainage systems.

In some areas, tornadoes could form due to the clash between cold and warm air masses.

The storm of the century is coming with 48 hours of heavy rain: What will the weekend be like in the United States?

During Friday, the main concern is wind gusts and flash flooding, which could affect certain areas such as:

Western Massachusetts

Southeastern New York

Central Virginia

West Virginia

It will also impact metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Possible delays are expected in evening traffic and scheduled flights. There is a hail risk for:

Western Texas

Eastern and Central New Mexico

Southeastern Colorado

The Panhandle of Oklahoma

Southwestern Kansas

On Saturday, the storm will move toward the central area of the Mississippi Valley. There will be thunderstorms in several states from Texas to Wisconsin. It is advisable to avoid beach areas, since the possibility of lightning makes them dangerous areas.

By Sunday, the storm system will extend toward Georgia and the North and South Carolina, as well as New England and parts of southern Quebec.

In which areas could supercells form?

There is a risk of tornadoes forming in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes region (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan). Also in the Midwest and Central United States (Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky) and the East Coast (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., New Jersey and New York).

The arrival of “El Niño” in the United States: What is expected?

The phenomenon known as “El Niño” is developing earlier than meteorologists had estimated, and this will completely change the weather in the United States. On one hand, more rain and flooding are expected in states in the southern part of the country during autumn and winter.

Likewise, in Southern California the winter will be wetter and more humid, something that could help areas that suffered from droughts but harm places with poor drainage systems.