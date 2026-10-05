Taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2025 federal income tax return have until October 15, 2026, to submit it to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The extension gives taxpayers additional time to file, but it does not extend the deadline for paying taxes owed.

Those who received the extension should make sure they complete their return and submit it by the October 15 deadline. Taxpayers who already paid their estimated balance when they requested the extension should account for those payments when completing their return.

What taxpayers need to do before October 15

The IRS allows eligible taxpayers to file electronically, which can help speed up processing and refunds.

Taxpayers can also use their IRS Online Account to access certain tax information, including payment history and documents that may help them prepare their return.

An extension does not delay tax payments

The IRS emphasizes that an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay . Taxes owed were still due by April 15, even for taxpayers who received an extension to October 15.

Anyone who has an unpaid balance may continue to face interest and applicable penalties. The IRS recommends paying as much as possible to reduce additional charges.

Taxpayers who requested an extension should complete and file their federal income tax return by the deadline. Gemini IA

What happens after the October 15 deadline

For most taxpayers with a valid extension, October 15 is the final deadline to file their federal return without a late-filing penalty. Certain taxpayers may qualify for additional time due to specific circumstances, including certain federally declared disasters or qualifying military service.

Taxpayers who are unsure whether they received an extension or still have an outstanding balance can check their information through their IRS Online Account or review the confirmation they received when requesting the extension.