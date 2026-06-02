The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that in 2027, workers and retirees will be able to save up to $9,000 a year in a health savings account with triple tax advantages —known as an HSA— if they have family coverage. For individual plans, the cap rises to $4,500. Both amounts were adjusted for inflation and officially published in Revenue Procedure 26-24 .

HSAs are available to those with high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), either through an employer or through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. More than 59 million Americans already have one, according to data from Devenir —a company specialized in HSA solutions and research— and the HSA Council of the American Bankers Association.

How much does the IRS allow you to save with an HSA in 2027?

The new limits exceed the 2026 caps, when the maximum was $4,400 for individual coverage and $8,750 for family coverage. The IRS updates these amounts every year based on inflation.

Updated amounts for 2027

Individual coverage: $4,500

Family coverage: $9,000

The tax advantage is triple: contributions are deductible from taxable income, the funds grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are tax-exempt. The account is opened and managed online through an authorized provider.

Who qualifies for this IRS benefit?

The main requirement is to be enrolled in an HDHP. According to KFF, an independent health policy research organization, 31% of companies with health coverage offered this type of plan in 2025. Those who cannot get it through their employer can buy it on the ACA marketplace.

The “big beautiful bill” tax reform law, passed in July 2025, expanded ACA plan eligibility for HSAs, although it eliminated subsidies that reduced premiums for millions of policyholders . Experts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities —a public policy analysis center based in Washington— warn that the benefit mainly favors those who can leave the funds invested for the long term.

Who can open an HSA?

Workers with an HDHP through their employer

People with an HDHP purchased on the ACA marketplace

Retirees under 65 with active HDHP coverage

Medicare beneficiaries cannot make new contributions to an HSA, although they can use the funds they have already accumulated.