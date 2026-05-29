The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” enacted on July 4, 2025, created a new tax deduction of $6,000 for taxpayers aged 65 or older. For married couples in which both spouses qualify, the total benefit rises to $12,000 when filing with the IRS.

The deduction applies to the 2025 to 2028 tax years, which means it is already in effect for the return filed this year and will remain in effect for three more tax cycles. It is available both to those who itemize deductions and to those who do not.

Who qualifies for the IRS $12,000?

To access the deduction, the taxpayer must have turned 65 before the last day of the tax year. Couples must also file a joint return with the IRS to claim the full $12,000 amount.

The benefit is phased out gradually, starting at certain levels of modified adjusted gross income . The thresholds are as follows:

Income limits to qualify for the deduction

Single filers: the the deduction is reduced if income exceeds $75,000

Married couples filing jointly: the limit is $150,000

Those who exceed those amounts may access a partial deduction, depending on how much their income exceeds the applicable threshold.

How exactly does this IRS benefit work?

The $12,000 is not a direct IRS payment: it is a tax deduction, that is, an amount subtracted from taxable income. The concrete result is less tax owed or a larger refund.

This new deduction is added to the one that already existed for people over 65 under the previous law — $2,000 for single filers and $3,200 for married couples.

To claim the benefit, the taxpayer must include the Social Security number of the qualified individual(s) on their return. The deduction expires in 2028 unless Congress extends it before that date.