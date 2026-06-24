The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the strict deadlines that young people and older adults must meet in order to renew their driver’s license without any problems.

When these periods are overlooked, the document will become completely ineligible for renewal, so it must be processed from scratch, as if it had never been applied for in the first place.

Official DMV measure: who will be prohibited from renewing their license

The renewal of the driver’s license can only be done within the year before it expires completely and for a maximum of two years after its expiration date.

In July 2026, for example, licenses that expired in July 2024 will no longer be renewable

“Renewing your license at any time within the allowed period will not affect the expiration date of your new license or the fees,” it explains.

Important information that young people and adults should know

When a new driver’s license must be obtained, approval of a knowledge and vision test will also be required, as well as completion of a prior course and passing the driving exam.

What will happen if you drive with an expired driver’s license in New York

According to the authorities, the penalties imposed for this type of violation depend on how long the license has been expired:

60 days or less : between 25 and 40 dollars, plus state and local surcharges

More than 60 days: 75 to 300 dollars, also with state and local surcharges.

Details for processing this document from scratch and avoiding fines can be found by clicking here.