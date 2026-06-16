The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially announced a strategic change in its collection and compliance methods. After a period of restrictions, the agency has confirmed that its officers will carry out home visits and in-person visits to business establishments to handle specific cases of tax noncompliance.

This measure aims to speed up the resolution of outstanding debts and ensure that all citizens meet their responsibilities in accordance with the Reimbursement Statute (RSED) and other current regulations.

It is essential to understand that these visits are not arbitrary. The agency’s main focus is on those taxpayers with significant outstanding balances or returns that show serious inconsistencies that could not be resolved through conventional correspondence.

How to recognize a genuine officer and prevent fraud

In light of the announcement of these visits, the Government has emphasized the importance of security in order to prevent citizens from becoming victims of criminals posing as federal agents. A legitimate IRS officer will always follow a strict protocol:

If you have doubts about the legitimacy of the visit, it is recommended that you contact the IRS offices directly to confirm whether there is an open case under your name.

Exceptions and deadlines: essential information to avoid problems

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there are critical deadlines for filing any credit or refund claim. Generally, the limit is three years from the original filing or two years from the last payment made. However, there are exceptions that can extend these periods, such as:

Natural disasters: extensions of up to one year if you are in an area declared a disaster area by the President.

Combat zones: special benefits for active-duty service members.

Uncollectible debts: deadlines of up to seven years for specific deductions for stock losses.

Keeping your documentation up to date and acting promptly is the best defense against a possible audit or in-person visit from the tax authorities.