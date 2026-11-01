People who contributed to the Mexican Social Security Institute, IMSS, and the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers, ISSSTE, can apply for rights portability so their contribution periods are recognized when they file for a pension. The process is subject to specific requirements.

Rights portability is for workers who contributed to both institutes, either at the same time or during different periods, and want to combine the time recognized for pension purposes. The National Retirement Savings System Commission, Consar, says each pension regime’s rules must be met.

“Your contribution periods could be recognized for pension purposes through rights portability, as long as you meet the applicable requirements. Don’t wait until the last minute to review your work history” , AFORE PENSIONISSSTE said.

The process is not automatic and must be started with the relevant social security institute. According to information published by Consar on September 12, 2023, applicants must prove their contributions and obtain the certificate of recognized periods before continuing with the pension request.

What is rights portability and who is it for?

Pension rights portability is the mechanism that allows contribution periods recorded with IMSS and ISSSTE to be recognized for pension purposes. It also covers the transfer of the corresponding funds from individual accounts, in line with the conditions established for the process.

Consar says this option is available to people who have contributed to both institutes, either at the same time or in separate periods. The goal is for the time recognized in each system to be counted when filing for a pension, as long as the applicable requirements are met.

Requirements to complete the process, according to Consar

Before requesting portability, it is necessary to verify the pension regime and age, as well as have the documents needed to prove work history. Consar sets out the following conditions to begin the rights recognition process between the two institutes:

Contributions to both institutes: have recorded periods with IMSS and ISSSTE.

Pension regime: belong to the 1973 or 1997 Social Security Law and the ISSSTE Individual Accounts Regime.

Minimum age: be 60 years old. The request may be started during the year before reaching that age.

Retention of rights: be within IMSS’s rights retention period when it comes to pensions under the 1973 Social Security Law.

Certificate of recognized periods: have the corresponding certificate to prove contribution periods between the two institutes.

In addition, the process requires an official photo ID, the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), the election document or printout of the Single Electronic File proving the ISSSTE individual accounts regime, as well as the Afore account statement.

How and where is the portability process completed?

The request must be filed with the institute where the last contribution was recorded. If both regimes ended at the same time, the person may go to IMSS or ISSSTE, according to Consar. The process begins with a request to transfer rights.

The ways to start the process depend on the institution where the request is filed. The receiving institute will ask for the information needed on contribution periods and base wages or basic salaries to determine the time recognized in both systems.

If the process is filed with IMSS: the request may be submitted in person at the nearest subdelegation office or online through IMSS Digital.

If it is filed with ISSSTE: it must be submitted in person at the Benefits Subdelegation offices of the state and regional representations.

Recognition certificate: once this stage is complete, you receive the IMSS Contribution Weeks Certificate with the ISSSTE period total, or the ISSSTE Contribution Periods Report.

Pension application: after recognition, the pension process must continue with the same institute where the transfer request was filed. The person must have been removed from the mandatory regimes of both institutions, including voluntary continuation.

Transfer of funds: the institute granting the pension will ask the relevant Afore to transfer the funds from the subaccounts that will be used to finance it. Any excess balances or funds in unused subaccounts will remain under Afore management and may be withdrawn under the applicable procedure.

Consar says the rights transfer process has a reference timeline of 30 business days. For pension decisions, the procedures catalog sets 90 business days for the ISSSTE ordinary regime and 12 business days for IMSS early retirement or old-age pensions. The timelines refer to different stages of the process.

Once the pension decision or award is issued, the person may request from their Afore the withdrawal of the funds they are entitled to. To do so, they must have their identification and biometric registration file complete, present official ID, the pension decision and a CLABE bank account in their name. Consar says the deposit will be made within five business days after the withdrawal request is received.