The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States warns Social Security beneficiaries who do not respond to official collection notices about the consequences this can have on their benefits.

In cases like this, if the authorities determine that a benefits garnishment is the next action to take, Social Security retirement benefits -for example- may be subject to periodic deductions until the full outstanding balance is paid.

IRS will be able to seize up to 15% of SSA benefits from these citizens and foreigners

The tax agency states in an official publication that, through the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP), the IRS is authorized to seize up to 15% of the monthly benefits subject to Social Security Title II, and the measure will remain in effect until the garnishment is resolved or the obligation is definitively paid.

It is important to note that, before carrying out this measure, a bill titled “Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing” is sent.

Upon receiving it, it is important to make contact within 30 days to work on alternatives that allow the outstanding amount to be paid without resorting to garnishment.

In what situations could the IRS suspend the seizure of 15% of benefits

The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) establishes that this measure must be lifted when

The debt was paid in full

The collection period ended before the levy was issued

Releasing the levy helps the taxpayer pay their taxes

An Installment Agreement was signed, and the conditions prevent the levy from continuing

The levy created an economic hardship and must be released because it prevents the taxpayer from paying basic living expenses

The levy was issued improperly

It is important to always respond to official collection notices, even when you are certain that you do not owe the taxes listed as outstanding.