The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says on its official website that there are several situations in which federal agents may arrange an in-person visit to a taxpayer’s home or business.

In these cases, and as a way to formally identify themselves, officers must always carry an HSPD-12 card, along with an official agency-issued identification badge.

What it means when an IRS employee shows an HSPD-12 card

Although visits are almost never made without notice or prior contact -except in special situations, such as when a criminal investigation is underway-, taxpayers may have doubts about the identity of the person making the visit and feel skeptical about letting them into their home or business, or even about giving them sensitive information.

In that context, the HSPD-12 card and the IRS official ID serve as proof of who the officer is.

What types of IRS inspectors may visit

There are four different types of in-person visits agents may make:

Tax officers conduct audits. In these cases, they review the records and information previously provided in tax returns. In general, these visits are always scheduled.

The IRS collection officers arrange visits to settle outstanding obligations and explain to taxpayers what happens if they do not pay what they owe on time. The only case in which their visits are made without notice is when official communications are repeatedly ignored.

Special agents handle investigations related to tax crimes and may call, contact people through third parties and show up without warning.

Finally, fuel inspectors check locations where taxable fuel is produced or stored. They are also authorized to show up without notice.

Taxpayers’ rights during these IRS visits

Both the HSPD-12 card and the identification all officers must present show the IRS employee’s photo and serial number. If the officer does not show them on their own, taxpayers may ask to see these documents.

In addition, the agency says anyone who still has doubts about the identity of IRS officials should call 911.

“If the person does not show you these IDs or if you are not sure about them, call the number on the card provided by the officer or agent,” it says.