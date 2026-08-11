Homeowners in Texas who do not pay property tax on time can lose their house through a process of seizure and judicial auction. That is established by the state’s Tax Code.

The law authorizes the authorities to begin enforcement at any time after the debt is considered delinquent. The payment deadline is February 1 of each year.

How does the seizure and auction of a home in Texas take place?

The property tax debt becomes a lien on the property as of January 1 of each year. If it is not paid before the following February 1, the tax authority can file a seizure lawsuit.

The original debt is added to penalties and interest that grow over time:

6% immediate surcharge from the first business day of February

1% monthly interest until June 30

12% penalty starting July 1, plus an additional 1% monthly

Up to an additional 20% for legal fees

Up to 50% if a tax exemption is lost

Before the auction, the owner must receive written notice with the date, time, and place of the sale. If the debt is not paid on time, the property is sold to the highest bidder at a public auction.

Can the auction be avoided, or the home recovered afterward?

The owner can stop the process at any time before the auction if the full amount of the judgment is paid: taxes, interest, penalties, and court costs.

There are also earlier alternatives, such as payment plans with the local tax office or exemptions for people over 65 and veterans with disabilities.

If the home has already been auctioned, the law grants a redemption period: two years for residential properties (homestead) and agricultural land, and 180 days for the rest.

Redeeming the property means paying what the buyer paid plus a 25% premium during the first year or 50% during the second.