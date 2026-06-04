The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States informs all adults who reach age 62 - the minimum retirement age established at the federal level - about the other essential requirement they must meet in order to apply for retirement benefits.

Although the SSA authorizes claiming retirement this year for everyone born in 1964 or earlier, it is established that it is essential to have accumulated at least 40 credits in one’s work record.

“We cannot pay benefits if you do not have enough credits,” the government agency states in an official statement.

Those who are not in a position to apply for Social Security retirement

The Social Security credits are a kind of “points” awarded by the agency, which accumulate in an individual’s work history even during periods of inactivity.

These credits are granted when the individual reaches a specific amount of income, which varies each year, with a maximum total of 4 credits per year.

In this context, if the 4 SSA credits are earned annually , it is necessary to have at least 10 years of work and Social Security contributions in order to submit the application and begin the process of receiving monthly benefits.

When those who turn 62 in 2026 will have access to all their benefits

Those who have 40 credits may apply for retirement at age 62; however, they will experience a reduction of approximately 30% of what would correspond to them if they chose to wait until they reach full retirement age to carry out that process.

This is because the SSA applies a 0.5% discount for each month that a beneficiary brings forward receipt of their benefit.