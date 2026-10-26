Taxpayers who are eligible for a federal tax refund but never claimed it could lose that money permanently if they miss the deadline set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Federal law limits how long individuals have to request a refund or tax credit, and the applicable deadline depends on when they filed their tax return and when they paid their taxes.

The IRS generally gives taxpayers three years from the date they filed their original tax return or two years from the date they paid the tax, whichever is later, to claim a refund. Once that period expires, the agency may no longer be able to issue the money, although certain exceptions can allow additional time.

How long do taxpayers have to claim an IRS refund?

The deadline for claiming a federal income tax refund is generally determined by two time limits. Taxpayers typically have three years from the date they filed their original return or two years from the date they paid the tax, whichever period ends later.

The agency calls this deadline the Refund Statute Expiration Date (RSED). If a taxpayer files a return before its original due date, the IRS generally treats it as filed on the due date. Federal income tax withheld from paychecks and estimated tax payments are also generally considered paid on the original return’s due date.

Missing the applicable deadline can mean losing the right to receive the refund. The IRS generally cannot issue a refund or apply the overpayment to another tax year once the legal time limit expires, unless an exception applies.

How much money can taxpayers recover?

The amount taxpayers can claim depends on when they submit their refund request. Filing within three years of the original return generally allows them to claim taxes paid during the three years before the claim, plus any applicable extensions of time to file.

The deadline for claiming a federal income tax refund is generally determined by two time limits. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

If taxpayers submit a claim after the three-year period but within two years of paying the tax, the refund is generally limited to the amount paid during the two years immediately before the claim.

This means that waiting too long can affect not only whether taxpayers qualify for a refund but also how much money they can recover.

How to claim a refund before the deadline

Taxpayers can claim an income tax refund by filing an original federal tax return, such as Form 1040, if they have not yet filed for that year. Those who have already submitted a return but need to correct it can generally use Form 1040-X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

The IRS allows electronic filing of Form 1040-X for the current tax year and the two preceding tax years, subject to the applicable filing requirements. Claims involving other types of taxes or penalties may require Form 843 instead.

Taxpayers should review the IRS’s official guidance to determine which deadline applies to their situation. The agency’s Time You Can Claim a Credit or Refund page explains the general rules, exceptions, and procedures for submitting a claim.