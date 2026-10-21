Wells Fargo, Chase, Capital One, and Fifth Third allow their eligible customers to receive money from their salaries and, in certain cases, their pensions up to two business days before the scheduled payment date .

These early direct deposit services can make it easier to manage monthly expenses, although their availability depends on each bank receiving the payer’s information.

The proposal consists of making funds available before the usual deposit processing is completed. However, this does not mean that employers or government agencies have to change their payment schedules: the advance depends on the mechanism used by each financial institution.

Which banks advance salary and pension payments

Customers of Wells Fargo, Chase, Capital One, and Fifth Third can access programs that allow them to use certain direct deposits in advance. The conditions vary depending on the bank, the type of account, and the nature of the money received:

Wells Fargo

It offers Early Pay Day, a benefit that allows access to eligible direct deposits up to two business days early. The service requires no additional enrollment and does not charge a specific fee. It is worth noting that it is automatic for eligible direct deposits.

How it works depends on the information sent by the payer. When the bank receives notice of an incoming deposit, it can make the funds available before the established payment date, without waiting for the usual processing to finish.

The institution also clarifies that the benefit “is not guaranteed” and that availability may change between pay periods. Therefore, receiving the money two days early on one occasion does not mean the same will happen with the next payroll .

Chase

It offers early direct deposit options for eligible customers. It is necessary to check the terms of the relevant account and service to confirm the requirements and availability.

Capital One

It allows certain deposits to be received up to two days early through its eligible checking accounts, such as 360 Checking. The feature is free for qualifying accounts and works with direct deposit.

In its customer information, it states that “early pay is a free and automatic feature” for checking accounts that meet the conditions.

Fifth Third

It offers Early Pay for certain accounts, including Momentum Checking, Momentum Savings, Express Banking, and Preferred Checking. In addition to salaries, the bank also covers some retirement payments and government benefits.

It also notes that it does not charge an additional fee for the service and does not require separate enrollment when the customer already meets the requirements.

Early direct deposits are intended for certain electronic payments that the bank can identify before their usual crediting date. They may include:

Salaries and payroll : payments an employer sends by direct deposit.

Pensions and retirement : certain periodic retirement income.

Government benefits : some payments from public agencies, including Social Security, when they meet the bank’s requirements.

Other specific income: certain tax refunds or other payments covered by specific programs, such as Fifth Third’s.

In general, physical checks, transfers, and other money movements are usually excluded from these benefits .

Wells Fargo expressly warns that the advance may vary and that the customer should verify that the funds are available before spending them. Fifth Third also notes that it does not guarantee that all payments will be received early.