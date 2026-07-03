The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that taxpayers who qualify for the American Opportunity Credit (AOTC) can receive up to $1,000 as the refundable portion of this educational benefit. The sum is obtained when filing the tax return and is intended for those pursuing higher education.

The AOTC offers a maximum credit of $2,500 per eligible student, of which 40% - up to $1,000 - is refundable even for those who do not owe taxes. The benefit covers tuition, enrollment, and course materials expenses.

How does the refund of up to 1,000 dollars from the Opportunity Credit work?

The refundable amount comes from applying 40% to the total AOTC credit, which covers 100% of the first $2,000 in educational expenses and 25% of the next $2,000. That calculation determines how much each taxpayer receives.

To access the refundable portion, the filer cannot be claimed as a dependent on another return or file as married filing separately. It also does not apply to people under 24 years old who meet certain income and dependency conditions set by the IRS.

Requirements to qualify for the credit

Be enrolled at least half time in a program that leads to a degree or recognized certificate.

Have not completed the first four years of postsecondary education.

Have no prior convictions for possession or distribution of controlled substances.

Have a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) lower than $90,000, or $180,000 for joint returns.

Have a valid Social Security number, ITIN, or ATIN before the filing deadline.

Who qualifies with the IRS to claim the Opportunity Credit?

The IRS allows the Opportunity Credit for taxpayers who pay educational expenses for themselves, their spouse, or a dependent claimed on the same return. Payments made by a third party on behalf of the student also qualify.