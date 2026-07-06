Boiling nutmeg with cinnamon has become an increasingly popular home trick among those looking to scent rooms without resorting to aerosols or artificial fragrances.

The combination of these spices releases a strong aroma that spreads throughout the house, which is why many people use it as a natural, low-cost air freshener .

What is boiling nutmeg with cinnamon sticks at home for?

Among the most notable uses are:

Naturally scenting spaces

Neutralizing bad odors in spaces such as the kitchen, bathroom, or closed rooms

Creating a feeling of warmth and comfort

Creating a relaxing atmosphere

How do you correctly boil nutmeg with cinnamon sticks at home?

The preparation is simple:

Place one or two cinnamon sticks in a pot of water. Add a small amount of grated nutmeg. Bring the mixture to a boil. Once it boils, lower the heat so it continues releasing steam steadily. Let the steam perfume the room for several minutes.

The aromatic effect usually lasts between 30 minutes and one hour, depending on the amount of water and the intensity of the heat. If the water evaporates, more can be added to extend the aroma, and the mixture can even be reused one or two more times, although it will lose intensity. As a safety measure, it is recommended not to leave the pot boiling unattended