When buying meat, it is common to wonder what the difference is between cuts that have white fat and those that have yellow fat.

In most cases, it is simply a consequence of the animal’s diet and production system, and alone is not enough to determine the quality of the meat; in most cases, it is simply a consequence of the animal’s diet, production system, and other factors such as its breed and age.

What is the difference between meat with white fat and yellow fat?

The main difference for a cut to have white fat or yellow fat is the diet the animal received. Cows raised on pasture consume high levels of beta-carotene, natural pigments present in plants. These compounds can accumulate in the fatty tissue and give it a yellow color.

“The high levels of beta-carotene present in many grasses can cause the fat of grass-fed beef to have a yellowish tint. This is not a safety issue; however, it may not be as visually appealing to some consumers ," states an article from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On the other hand, feedlot animals are fed mostly grains, such as corn or soybeans, and develop a fat that is lighter in color or even completely white.

Does yellow fat mean the meat is too old to eat?

The yellowish color of the fat does not mean that the meat is expired, spoiled, or unsafe to eat, as long as the cut has

A bright and even color.

A normal and firm texture.

A pleasant aroma.

Very dark fat, with strange spots, or accompanied by an unpleasant odor may be a sign of spoilage.

Which of the two options is better to buy? Meat with white fat or yellow fat?

Since the color of the fat does not affect the quality of the meat at all, this will be an absolutely personal decision, based on the consumer’s preferences.