The storms, heavy rain, and dangerous winds will continue over the next few days across much of the United States, in a new round of severe weather that will mark the first week of this month.

Experts warn of the possibility of flash flooding, suspensions of activities that must be carried out outdoors, and lightning.

The areas on alert for deluge and storms: what experts say

According to specialists at AccuWeather, the risk of severe weather will persist this week in twelve states, a stretch that extends from Texas to Wisconsin.

The wind gusts during these storms will be at least 58 mph, although the risks also include

Large hail

Torrential rain

Localized flooding

However, it is explained that, although these rains raise alerts for severe phenomena, they are also expected to be beneficial for local crops.

Wednesday and Thursday: the risk of severe storms continues

Along the same lines, the weather forecasts indicate that during Wednesday and Thursday the storms will follow a similar pattern over the Great Plains and the Midwest, with new storms capable of producing

Strong winds.

Hail.

Heavy rain.

Flash flooding.

For these days, lightning is expected, and the risk of flooding will also increase for the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

The advice is to always stay alert to weather updates in case there is any significant change.