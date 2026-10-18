Attention, New York parents: the three-year rule that can turn a gift to your children into an estate tax bill on their inheritance.

Dealing with an inheritance often means navigating complex rules at the same time families are coping with a loss. In New York, one of the least known involves something many parents do while they are alive: giving money or property to their children.

New York does not charge a tax when someone makes a gift. But according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, large gifts can still come back into play when the person who made them dies.

How the three-year rule works and what it adds to the inheritance tax. Shutterstock

How the three-year rule works

When a New York resident dies, the estate must add back any taxable gift made during the three years before death that is not already part of the estate.

In practice, that means adding the amount of each gift above the federal annual exclusion, which in 2026 is $19,000 per recipient.

Gifts below that limit are not added back. Therefore, a parent who gives a large sum to a child and dies within three years does not reduce the size of the estate for New York tax purposes.

Why it matters: the estate tax “cliff”

The rule becomes especially costly because of how New York’s estate tax works. In 2026, estates of up to $7.35 million are exempt.

But if the estate goes more than 5% over that limit, above $7,717,500, the exemption disappears completely, and the entire estate is taxed from the first dollar.

That means a gift that is added back can push a family from paying nothing to owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

New York’s estate tax rates go up to 16%

How families can plan ahead of the inheritance

The key, according to estate planning specialists, is timing: