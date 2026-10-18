A new storm threatens to affect the east coast of the United States starting Monday, October 19, with strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and beach erosion in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

According to the AccuWeather forecast, the storm could remain near the Atlantic coast for several days and bring adverse weather conditions for much of the week.

How long will the storm last?

The new storm will begin to develop during the weekend of October 17 and intensify starting Monday the 19th. From that day on, strong winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion could be recorded.

The system will advance slowly and could remain near the Atlantic coast for several days, so its effects could extend throughout much of the week of October 19 to 25.

Meteorologists warn that the duration of the storm could cause recurring flooding during the different high-tide cycles, especially in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

What dangers could this storm bring?

AccuWeather meteorologists warn about the possible effects of the storm, especially in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, southeastern Virginia and the coastal communities of Maryland and Delaware.

Among the main dangers are:

Coastal flooding: water levels could rise between 0.6 and 0.9 meters above normal, with local maxima of between 1.2 and 1.8 meters in sections of Virginia and North Carolina.

Beach erosion: strong waves could carry away sand and cause damage along the coast.

Road closures: some coastal streets and highways could be flooded, especially Outer Banks Route 12.

Rough surf: offshore, waves could reach between 4.6 and 7.6 meters in height, making navigation difficult.

Rip currents: dangerous conditions for swimmers could extend to Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Heavy rain: if the system gets close enough to land, heavy rainfall could be recorded from New Jersey to eastern Carolina.

Recommendations and precautions to keep in mind during the storm

With the arrival of a new storm on the east coast of the United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) recommends taking preventive measures to reduce the risks associated with strong winds and possible flooding.