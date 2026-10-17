While white vinegar is a common resource often used to sanitize surfaces such as floors, kitchens, and bathrooms, it can also be used to treat certain stains and odors on the mattress.

This home method stands out for its low cost and practicality. However, it is important to apply it with caution, since excess moisture can affect the materials and make drying difficult.

What is applying vinegar to the mattress for?

The mattress often accumulates odors, dust and dirt that are not always removed with a basic cleaning. This is where vinegar comes in, a key ally that helps improve bedroom hygiene, prolongs the mattress’s useful life, and helps achieve deeper, healthier rest.

One of the main reasons to use vinegar in this area is its ability to disinfect and neutralize odors. Although it does not completely remove stains, vinegar softens dirt and acts as a natural neutralizer, ideal for enclosed spaces or areas with poor ventilation.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that gives it useful properties for certain cleaning tasks. It can help remove some residue and reduce certain odors.

In addition, this method is used as a repellent for small insects. The acidic aroma of white vinegar helps ward off pests that tend to hide in less visible areas.

For this reason, spraying vinegar on the mattress can be a practical alternative to more invasive chemical products.

In fact, the Tuft & Needle mattress cleaning guide includes the use of vinegar, baking soda, or mild detergents to treat certain spills and odors.

How to apply it correctly

To take advantage of its benefits, simply prepare a simple mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then, it is recommended to spray the mixture onto the mattress, let it sit for at least one hour, vacuum or scrub the stains, and let it dry.

Ideally, apply the mixture to both sides of the mattress and wait for it to dry completely before putting it back on the bed.

How often should the mattress be cleaned?

Keeping the mattress clean is key to avoiding stains, mites, moisture, and premature wear . Although for a long time it was believed that it should not be touched, the reality is that it requires regular care.

With simple habits, such as airing it out every day for 15 to 20 minutes and changing the sheets once a week, it is possible to extend its useful life, improve bedroom hygiene, and sleep much better.

As for cleaning frequency, it is recommended to vacuum the mattress every 7 to 15 days to remove dust and particles that encourage the appearance of mites. In addition, it is important to wash the mattress protector every 15 days or once a month, as it acts as the first barrier against dirt.

The Mayo Clinic recommends washing sheets weekly, using protective covers for the mattress and pillows, and keeping the home’s relative humidity below 50% to help reduce the presence of dust mites. These measures help maintain a more hygienic sleeping environment.