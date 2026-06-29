The Social Security faces a key debate over the future of its benefits. A proposal from a private think tank —not the government— proposes setting a maximum cap on the annual payments that some retirees receive in the United States, amid growing concern about the program’s solvency.

The initiative, known as Six Figure Limit, was developed by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), an independent fiscal organization. It is not a law, nor a bill in Congress, nor an SSA decision: it is a technical option to strengthen the program’s finances, now less than seven years away from insolvency.

What changes for Social Security benefits?

The proposal would establish an annual limit of $100,000 on the total benefits that a retired couple can collect at full retirement age. For a single person, the cap would be $50,000 per year.

The amount changes according to marital status and the age at which the benefit is claimed. These are the estimated caps for a couple:

At age 62: $70,000 (due to the actuarial reduction for early retirement).

At full retirement age (67): $100,000

At age 70: $124,000 (due to the delayed retirement credit).

Single person, at full retirement age: $50,000.

Which retirees would the benefit cut affect?

The cut would apply only to those who meet a very specific requirement: having had high income throughout their working life. In the early years, only the richest 0.05% of couples collect benefits above the proposed cap.

Who would be affected?

Having earned at least the taxable maximum ($184,500 in 2026) for 35 years or more.

Collecting benefits above the cap corresponding to their claiming age.

Being part, in this first stage, of the country’s highest-income sector.

For everyone else, the effect would be the opposite. According to the analysis, the cap would increase the payable benefits for 70% or 80% of beneficiaries, since the law requires the program to pay only what it collects after insolvency. Thus, the plan seeks to avoid the general 24% cut provided by law and pass some of that relief on to lower-income retirees.