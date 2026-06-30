Millions of people in the United States will have to take extreme precautions during Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for a "dangerous and prolonged heat wave" that will intensify across much of the center and east of the country, with extreme temperatures and conditions that could pose a health risk.

According to the agency, the combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels will cause a heat index of up to 46 degrees Celsius (115 °F) in some areas, while many cities will exceed 37 °C (100 °F) for several consecutive days.

Which states will be at highest risk from the heat wave?

The forecast indicates that the heat risk will be from "greater" to "extreme" in different parts of the country, including:

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois

Washington D. C.

The phenomenon will begin by affecting the Southern Plains and the Middle Mississippi Valley most intensely, and then move toward the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to the NWS, much of the center and east of the United States will remain under a heat risk between moderate and higher at the start of the week, while on Tuesday several areas will reach levels classified as high or extreme.

Why is this heat wave so concerning?

In addition to the record temperatures forecast for Independence Day week, meteorologists warned of another factor that will increase the danger: the nights will offer little relief.

Nighttime cooling will be limited, making it difficult for the body to recover after days of intense heat and will increase the risk of developing heat-related illnesses.

Authorities warned that these conditions could break historical records for this time of year in different regions of the country.

Fires are worsening the emergency in the western United States

The heat wave coincides with a difficult wildfire season in the western part of the country.

The states of Utah and Colorado have already declared a state of emergency due to fires fueled by high temperatures and drought, a scenario that has already left three firefighters dead and two injured on the border between the two states.

The United States currently has 27 major active fires spread across states such as Alaska, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Idaho and Wyoming.

So far this year, wildfires have already affected 70% more area than during the same period in 2025, with more than 35,000 fire spots that damaged nearly 2.94 million acres.