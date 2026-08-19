A new winter forecast shows where snowfall could be above normal across the United States during the 2026-2027 season, with parts of the West expected to see some of the strongest snow signals.

The forecast comes as meteorologists monitor a potentially very strong El Niño, a climate pattern that can shift storm tracks and increase precipitation across the southern United States. NOAA currently expects El Niño to play a major role in the upcoming winter.

These states could see more snow

According to OpenSnow’s seasonal outlook, California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado are favored for above-normal snowfall. The strongest signal is in California’s Central Sierra, while Southern and Eastern Colorado could also see increased snowfall.

Snowfall could be particularly favorable from January through March in California and Utah, while parts of Colorado and New Mexico could see stronger conditions earlier and later in the season.

According to OpenSnow’s seasonal outlook, California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado are favored for above-normal snowfall. Imagen Ilustrativa generada con Chat GPT

The forecast is not a guarantee

Forecasters caution that seasonal outlooks have significant uncertainty because weather patterns can change months in advance. A strong El Niño can increase the chances of major snowstorms, but warmer temperatures can also cause some storms to produce rain instead of snow.

For now, the Southwest and southern Rockies are among the regions to watch as the 2026-2027 winter approaches.