The bathroom and kitchen faucets are constantly exposed to water and, consequently, to the appearance of white, dull stains and mineral deposits, which often make cleaning routines more difficult.

To combat this problem, vinegar is positioned as a widely used home solution to loosen the deposits that remain stuck to the metal after the water evaporates.

Spraying vinegar on the bathroom faucet and faucet: why it is recommended

Vinegar has the ability to remove mineral residue, water stains, and limescale buildup, which affect the appearance of faucets.

These marks are especially visible around the base, the tap, and the areas where water droplets remain after using the sink.

How to use vinegar on faucets to remove stains

To carry out this trick, it is first necessary to clean the faucet surface to remove any dirt residue.

Then, white vinegar is poured into a spray bottle and then sprayed directly onto the areas with stains. A cloth can also be soaked with vinegar and wiped over the affected areas.

It is important to let the vinegar sit for a few minutes so its acidity can help loosen the residue. Then it will be enough to scrub with a cloth or sponge and wipe it away.