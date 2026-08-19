In the state of Washington in the United States, there is a state law that regulates a common behavior in many parts of the world and is underestimated by much of the population, except in extreme scenarios such as pandemics. This rule penalizes those who go out while sick.

The Washington Revised Code (RCW) includes all state laws in force to date, including those approved by the legislature and those enacted by the current governor. It also includes those approved by voters during elections.

Dflz compilation lcnixbav RCW 70.54.050: penalty for exposing others to a contagious disease. In Washington, this action is classified as a misdemeanor.

What exactly does the law say in Washington?

According to the RCW: “A person commits a misdemeanor who, voluntarily, exposes themselves in a public place in a way that could infect other people with a contagious disease, unless it is a necessary transfer made without putting the public at risk. A person who has the disease and exposes others without their knowledge also commits a misdemeanor.”

In other words, anyone who knows they have a contagious disease and exposes themselves in public places, putting others at risk, could be penalized. The same applies even if the contact is with only a few people. In this sense, inviting someone to your home in that condition without warning them of the risk could also be punished.

All people who go out while sick will be punished: What is the penalty in each case?

The law does not specify a particular penalty for this offense, so it falls under the general rules framework. Therefore, according to section 14 of chapter 1 of the Washington Criminal Code, a convicted person may receive a sentence of up to 90 days in a county jail or a fine of up to $ 250.

It is clear that the penalties mentioned above are the maximums; in practice, they are not usually applied broadly and are generally reserved for more serious diseases and more specific situations, such as failing to disclose the presence of HIV before having sexual relations.