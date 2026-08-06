When saving by using cash, aluminum foil becomes an ally for keeping bills safe from the wear and tear caused by the passage of time.

Although factors such as humidity, pets, and surfaces that can stain them should be considered when choosing the best storage space, aluminum foil provides an extra layer of security.

What factors can damage dollars over time?

Dollars can suffer wear and tear from different factors. Among the most common are

Humidity: the recommended range is an environment with between 30% and 55% humidity; higher levels can cause mold

Heat: the recommended temperature ranges from 10 to 20 C; excess heat can cause stains

Ink or paint: it can transfer and ruin the bills

Pets: they can puncture or destroy them

Direct sunlight: it can damage their color

Folds: they end up weakening the paper and making it easier to tear

Unsuitable materials: wood, PVC, adhesive tape, or elastic bands can damage them over time.

How to use the aluminum foil trick to wrap dollars and protect them

This material, easy to find in different homes, emerges as a practical alternative to use because of its insulating properties.

The usage recommendations are

Make neat bundles

Wrap them in aluminum foil to protect them from humidity, damage, or extreme stains

Store them in airtight bags

An optional step is to add moisture-absorbing bags

In this way, and by applying the proper care, the bills will be able to remain intact over time.