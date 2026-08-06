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When saving by using cash, aluminum foil becomes an ally for keeping bills safe from the wear and tear caused by the passage of time.
Although factors such as humidity, pets, and surfaces that can stain them should be considered when choosing the best storage space, aluminum foil provides an extra layer of security.
What factors can damage dollars over time?
Dollars can suffer wear and tear from different factors. Among the most common are
- Humidity: the recommended range is an environment with between 30% and 55% humidity; higher levels can cause mold
- Heat: the recommended temperature ranges from 10 to 20 C; excess heat can cause stains
- Ink or paint: it can transfer and ruin the bills
- Pets: they can puncture or destroy them
- Direct sunlight: it can damage their color
- Folds: they end up weakening the paper and making it easier to tear
- Unsuitable materials: wood, PVC, adhesive tape, or elastic bands can damage them over time.
How to use the aluminum foil trick to wrap dollars and protect them
This material, easy to find in different homes, emerges as a practical alternative to use because of its insulating properties.
The usage recommendations are
- Make neat bundles
- Wrap them in aluminum foil to protect them from humidity, damage, or extreme stains
- Store them in airtight bags
- An optional step is to add moisture-absorbing bags
In this way, and by applying the proper care, the bills will be able to remain intact over time.