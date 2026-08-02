When saving using cash dollars, aluminum foil becomes an ally to keep banknotes safe from the wear and tear caused by the passage of time.

Although factors such as humidity, pets, and surfaces that can stain them should be considered when choosing the best storage space, aluminum foil provides an extra layer of security in a simple way.

What factors can damage dollars?

Dollars can deteriorate for different reasons. Among the most common are

Humidity: the recommended environment is between 30% and 55% humidity; higher levels can generate mold.

Heat: the recommended temperature ranges from 10 to 20 C; excess can cause stains

Ink or paint: it can transfer and ruin the banknotes

Domestic animals: they can puncture or destroy them

Direct sunlight: it can harm their color

Folds: they end up weakening the paper and making it easier to tear

Unsuitable materials: wood, PVC, adhesive tape, or rubber bands can damage them over time

How to use aluminum foil to care for banknotes

This material, easy to find in different homes, because of its insulating properties, emerges as a practical alternative to use.

The usage recommendations are

Make neat bundles

Wrap them in aluminum foil to protect them from humidity, damage, or extreme stains

Store them in airtight bags

An optional step is to add moisture-absorbing bags

In this way, and by applying the appropriate care, the banknotes will be able to remain intact over time.