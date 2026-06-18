Those who plan to travel in June within the United States need to present an identification document that meets Real ID security standards in order to be allowed access to the aircraft, such as a U.S. passport or a valid driver’s license.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clarifies that there is a group of people who, due to their year of birth, will be exempt from complying with this regulation.

Who does not need a passport or documents to fly within the United States in June 2026?

Minors under 18 years old are not required to present any type of identification to board domestic flights. Consequently, those born in the years listed below do not need to comply with this requirement.

Exceptional situations

“The TSA does not require minors under 18 to present identification when traveling within the United States. However, unaccompanied minors who qualify for TSA PreCheck must present valid identification to access expedited screening,” authorities say.

Essential documents to meet this TSA requirement and fly without inconvenience

According to the official published list, which is always subject to change, for those over 18, the IDs with up to two years past expiration accepted at all airports in the country are:

Some digital ID formats are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.

If you do not have any of the documents previously mentioned, since February 1 a $45 fee is required as a fine for using an alternative identity verification process called TSA ConfirmID.