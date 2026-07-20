Yellow traffic signs serve a key function: to warn drivers about situations they will encounter farther ahead on the road. One of the most common, although also one of the least known, is the one that shows a black cross on a yellow diamond-shaped background.

This sign indicates that the driver is approaching an intersection where different roads or streets converge, so they must pay extra attention, slow down, and be prepared to yield or stop if traffic conditions require it.

What the yellow traffic sign with a black cross means

The warning sign with a black cross indicates that farther ahead there is a road crossing or a four-way intersection. Its purpose is to alert drivers so they anticipate the presence of vehicles that may enter from other directions and adjust their driving before reaching the crossing.

It does not indicate who has right of way, but rather warns of the existence of an intersection where traffic conflicts may occur.

Why it is important

Intersections are one of the highest-risk points for traffic accidents. For this reason, this sign allows drivers to:

Slow down.

Increase their attention.

Observe traffic in all directions.

Be prepared to stop if necessary.

Avoid sudden maneuvers.

Anticipating the intersection considerably reduces the risk of side collisions, one of the most frequent types of accidents at street crossings.