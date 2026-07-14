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The vinegar is a product found in almost every kitchen, but its uses go beyond the merely culinary. This ingredient can also be included as part of home cleaning routines.
One of its many uses is to spray it to restore shine to silverware. Pouring vinegar over forks, knives and spoons can help remove water stains and mineral residue that build up with daily use, preserving the shine of the utensils.
Pouring vinegar over forks, knives and spoons: why it is recommended
White vinegar contains acetic acid, an ideal component for dissolving mineral deposits and dirt without having to resort to harsher chemical products.
Among the benefits of this trick, it stands out that
- It helps remove water stains
- It helps remove adhered mineral residue
- It restores shine to stainless steel
- It helps neutralize any lingering bad odor
- It removes fingerprints and superficial marks
It is ideal for stainless steel utensils, since this material is prone to accumulating water stains.
How to use this vinegar trick on forks, knives and spoons
To take advantage of this trick you will need to:
- Place the clean utensils on a cloth or surface
- Spray vinegar on each piece
- Let it sit for a few minutes
- Wipe with a microfiber cloth
- Rinse with water and dry immediately
The recommendation is to use this trick occasionally, as needed.