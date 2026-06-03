Walmart, the famous retail chain, confirmed an important change in its shopping model in the United States.

The company expanded its 30-minute delivery service or less to 33 branches across the country, an initiative that, according to reports, aims to respond to growing demand for ever faster deliveries.

With this option, certain customers will be able to receive groceries, medications, pet products, household items, and other essentials quickly and without needing to go to a physical store.

The Walmart change that was implemented at 33 branches across the country

The retail chain reported that the ultrafast delivery service is now available in dozens of markets and is part of a strategy focused on immediacy.

According to the company, there are more than 100,000 eligible products that can be received when the option is available at the address.

In which cities does Walmart already offer this way of shopping

The service is available in 33 different markets. Some of the cities where they are located are

Austin

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Chicago

St. Louis

Atlanta

Tampa

Oklahoma City

How much does this Walmart service costs and who can use it

According to what was stated, this service costs 10 dollars for Walmart+ subscribers.