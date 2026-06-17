The Government confirmed that vehicle inspections are being intensified in New York to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure.

The operations, coordinated by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), aim to detect cars that are being driven with expired inspection or without the visible sticker, an infraction that allows immediate fines and other penalties.

They inspect car by car to verify compliance with this DMV procedure

This is the annual inspection, whose objective is to verify that the vehicle:

Meets minimum safety conditions

Keeps mechanical systems in good condition

Complies with environmental and emissions standards

Driving without this current inspection can result in immediate penalties.

What they check during the inspection

The DMV requires checks on various essential components, including:

Brakes

Lights and signaling

Tires

Polluting emissions

Vehicle safety systems

Fines and penalties for all those who have delayed this procedure

Delaying the inspection may result in: