En esta noticia
The Government confirmed that vehicle inspections are being intensified in New York to verify compliance with a mandatory procedure.
The operations, coordinated by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), aim to detect cars that are being driven with expired inspection or without the visible sticker, an infraction that allows immediate fines and other penalties.
They inspect car by car to verify compliance with this DMV procedure
This is the annual inspection, whose objective is to verify that the vehicle:
- Meets minimum safety conditions
- Keeps mechanical systems in good condition
- Complies with environmental and emissions standards
Driving without this current inspection can result in immediate penalties.
What they check during the inspection
The DMV requires checks on various essential components, including:
- Brakes
- Lights and signaling
- Tires
- Polluting emissions
- Vehicle safety systems
Fines and penalties for all those who have delayed this procedure
Delaying the inspection may result in:
- Financial fines (which increase with delay and repeat offenses)
- Correction order with a deadline to regularize
- Restrictions on renewing registration or insurance
- If the car has serious faults, prohibition from driving until it is inspected