Walmart confirmed changes in the use of carts that its employees use to prepare online orders.

The new instructions, distributed in an internal memo, reduce the maximum load of containers per cart and establish clear rules on when to push them and when to pull them.

The measure comes amid the chain’s e-commerce boom, which grew 27% in the last quarter - the eighth consecutive quarter with growth above 20%.

Walmart processes hundreds of online orders per day at each of its more than 4,600 stores, which operate as distribution centers for deliveries and in-store pickup.

In addition, the chain announced the remodeling of more than 650 locations in the United States during 2026.

How Walmart carts are changing from now on

The new rule sets a maximum of six blue containers per fulfillment cart, down from the previous eight. Employees must push the cart when they have clear visibility and pull it only when visibility is limited.

The change partially reverses a policy adopted days earlier that forced carts to be pulled in all cases.

The company has legal precedent on the issue: in 2024 it paid $1.2 million for a customer injured by a cart in 2020.

Reducing the load by 25% per cart could slow order preparation speed, although Walmart seeks to offset this with digital shelf labels - already installed in half its network - that guide employees with LED lights .

650 Walmart locations to be remodeled in 2026

The renovation announced by the chain covers more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets across the country. In Pennsylvania, 32 stores are confirmed, four of them in the Philadelphia area, in Montgomery and Berks counties.

The changes aim to modernize the shopping experience with new layouts, updated technology, and more personalized checkout attention, with reduced self-service at several locations.

Planned improvements in remodeled stores