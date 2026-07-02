Asia is once again positioning itself at the center of sports innovation with a project that promises to mark a before and after in global architecture.

A new stadium of unprecedented dimensions is beginning to take shape and is set to become a global icon.

They are building the largest stadium in the world

Trong Dong Stadium, under construction in Hanoi, Vietnam, aims to be the largest soccer stadium in the world. It will have a capacity for 135,000 spectators, surpassing the May Day Stadium in North Korea, and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Part of the Olympic Sport City megaproject, it stands out for its design inspired by the ancient Dong Son bronze drum, with an estimated investment of 28 billion dollars.

The new architectural jewel of sports

Trong Dong Stadium is envisioned as an iconic work, with features typical of the great wonders of modern sports:

Ring-shaped enveloping structure that improves acoustics and visibility from any point.

Large-scale retractable roof , designed to fully cover the stadium in case of rain or special events.

Dynamic facade with smart LED lighting , capable of changing colors and generating visual effects depending on the event.

Aerodynamic design to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The goal is for the stadium to be recognizable worldwide, both for its shape and its functionality.

It will incorporate state-of-the-art technology

The project incorporates advanced solutions that transform the way an event is experienced: