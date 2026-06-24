Mixing baking soda with carrot peels is a great alternative for those who choose to include homemade preparations in their household cleaning routines.

This combination, which makes it possible to give organic waste a new life and use items found in the home, is a great ally for controlling bad odors and cleaning surfaces with stubborn dirt.

Mixing baking soda with carrot peels: why it is recommended

Baking soda is one of the most widely used products in household cleaning because of its great ability to deodorize bad odors and help loosen dirt, since it can act as a mild abrasive.

For their part, carrot peels help shape the mixture and make it easier to apply, while adding a refreshing scent.

How to prepare this mixture

To make this mixture, you need to

Gather clean carrot peels

Place them in a container

Add a small amount of baking soda

Mix both ingredients and apply them according to the intended use

What the mixture of baking soda and carrot is used for

Among the most common uses of this mixture are

Neutralize bad odors from containers, trash bins, or other areas

Cleaning and removing residue from countertops, drains, sinks, and basins

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from your face, and do not mix it with other chemical products.