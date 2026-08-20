The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a major change to some of its most important procedures. Among those most affected are students and exchange visitors, international press workers, and others.

According to the agency, old versions will no longer be accepted as of September 15, 2026 of Forms I-539 and I-765, and they will be permanently replaced with new versions.

USCIS procedures are changing: what will the difference be and who will be affected?

USCIS’s new decision affects two documents widely used in applications by foreign nationals throughout the United States. It is expected to primarily affect the following procedures:

Form I-539: used for the Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, allowing the applicant to extend their stay.

Form I-765: for the Application for Employment Authorization (EAD), a work permit.

Visas: affects academic students (F visa), exchange visitors (J visa), and representatives of foreign information media (I visa).

The following editions will no longer be accepted:

Form I-539: 08/28/24.

Form I-765: 08/21/25.

What is the origin of this measure?

On July 16, 2026 , the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decided to eliminate the concept of “Duration of Status,” a mechanism that allowed certain immigrants to remain in the United States indefinitely.

For example, under the previous regulation, a student could extend their stay as long as they remained enrolled in approved courses . This new legal framework establishes a fixed period and requires applicants to undergo reviews and formal extension processes.

How does this affect those who have already submitted Forms I-539 and I-756?

According to USCIS, there will be no transition period in which both versions are accepted. This means that if an application arrives with a postmark after September 14, 2026 using the old version, it will be returned.

A rejection of this type can cause the applicant to lose legal protection and end up living unlawfully if their permit expires . To avoid this, USCIS recommends: