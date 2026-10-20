U.S. residents can enter any fee-charging national park for free Tuesday, Oct. 27, when the National Park Service waives entrance fees to mark Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday. International visitors still pay, and at 11 of the most visited parks they owe an extra $100 per person.

The date is one of eight fee-free days on the agency’s 2026 calendar, announced Feb. 13. After it, only one remains this year: Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The waiver covers entrance fees only. Camping, reservations and special use permits are charged as usual, so anyone planning an overnight stay or a booked activity should budget for those costs.

NPS recommends planning the trip ahead of time and checking conditions at the park before heading out.

Why are US national parks free on Oct. 27?

The agency picked the date to honor Roosevelt’s conservation record. During his presidency, from 1901 to 1909, the number of national parks doubled from five to 10.

He also created 150 national forests, along with many national monuments and bird and game reserves, according to NPS.

This year’s fee-free calendar is built around the 250th anniversary of American independence. Its dates are pegged to presidents, founding documents and holidays such as Presidents Day, Independence Day weekend and Constitution Day.

The waiver applies at every park that normally charges an entrance fee. Sites that never charge one stay free, as on any other day.

Who still pays at US national parks on Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday?

Non-U.S. residents. Starting in 2026, fee-free days apply only to U.S. residents. International visitors pay the entrance fee and, where it applies, the nonresident fee, just as on a regular day.

The change follows a July 2025 executive order by President Donald Trump that directed the Interior Department to raise entrance and pass fees for nonresidents. Under the order, the added revenue is meant to fund park infrastructure and improve visitor access.

To prove residency for the resident annual pass, NPS accepts a U.S. passport, a driver’s license or ID issued by a state or territory, or a permanent resident card. The agency doesn’t say how residency is checked at entrance stations on fee-free days, so carrying one of those documents is the safest move.

International visitors traveling with someone who holds a valid America the Beautiful pass or park-specific annual pass are covered. That includes everyone in a private vehicle or on two motorcycles, or the passholder plus three adults at parks that charge per person.

Starting in 2026, fee-free days apply only to U.S. residents. Credit: Worldpackers.

How much do US national parks cost on Oct. 27 if you don’t qualify?

At 11 of the busiest parks, nonresidents age 16 and older pay the standard entrance fee plus a $100 per-person nonresident fee. At other fee-charging parks, they pay the standard entrance fee only.

These are the parks that charge the extra $100:

Acadia

Bryce Canyon

Everglades

Glacier

Grand Canyon

Grand Teton

Rocky Mountain

Sequoia and Kings Canyon

Yellowstone

Yosemite

Zion

For international visitors planning several park trips, an annual pass may cost less. Since Jan. 1, the America the Beautiful pass costs $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. Both cover entrance and nonresident fees for the holder and passengers in a private vehicle or on two motorcycles, or the holder plus three adults where fees are charged per person.

Annual passes bought before Jan. 1, 2026, keep their original terms for 12 months from purchase, including coverage of the nonresident fee. Commercial tours follow separate rules, which NPS details in a dedicated FAQ on its website.