Citizens of the countries that are part of the United States Visa Waiver Program (VWP) can travel to the country for a maximum of 90 days without obtaining a visitor visa, as long as they obtain approval from the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and meet the other requirements.

The authorization allows tourism or business visits and is valid for two years or until the passport expiration date.

Who can travel to the U.S. without a visa

The benefit is directed exclusively to citizens of VWP countries. ESTA approval authorizes a traveler to board a transportation company -air or sea- to travel to the U.S. under the Program; but the approved system is not a guarantee of admission to the U.S.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the program allows eligible citizens to travel without a visa for stays of up to 90 days, as long as the ESTA authorization is approved.

To apply, the traveler must:

Be a citizen of a country included in the Visa Waiver Program.

Have a valid electronic passport that meets the program requirements.

Travel for tourism or business.

Plan a stay of 90 days or less.

Not need a visitor visa for the trip they intend to take.

Obtain ESTA approval before boarding.

Participating countries

The following countries participate in the VWP:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Republic of Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands (citizens of Curacao, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten are not eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program if they seek admission with passports from these countries)

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan (refers only to persons who have unrestricted permanent residence rights in Taiwan and possess an electronic passport with a personal identification number)

United Kingdom (British citizens who have unrestricted permanent residence rights in the United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man)

How to apply for ESTA authorization

The application is made online through the official website. CBP advises starting the process when booking the trip. The procedure includes: