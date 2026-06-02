The United States is moving ahead with a new multimillion-dollar investment in one of its most strategic and controversial military installations in the Western Hemisphere. The project is part of a modernization plan aimed at strengthening the infrastructure of a key base for U.S. operations in the Caribbean.

The United States Department of Defense awarded a contract worth more than 200 million dollars to renovate and expand medical support services at the Guantánamo Bay naval base, located in Cuba.

The most dangerous U.S. military base in Latin America

The Guantánamo Naval Base is considered one of the most important military installations of the United States outside its mainland territory. Its location allows it to:

Control Caribbean sea routes

Maintain a permanent military presence in the region

Support naval and logistical operations

Serve as a strategic point for regional security

The base has operated since the early 20th century under a lease agreement with Cuba.

The United States will expand its military power and invest more than 200 million dollars

According to the contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense, the initial investment amounts to USD 227,628,900, although the total could rise to USD 237,057,888 if all options provided for in the agreement are exercised.

The funds will be used to build a new Outpatient Care and Dental Clinic Center within the Guantánamo Naval Base, replacing part of the current medical infrastructure, which is several decades old.

One of the most important projects of the century

The works were awarded on June 3, 2025, to DPR-RQ Construction LLC and are estimated to be completed by September 2029, which means a construction period of nearly four and a half years.

With an investment of more than USD 227 million, this is one of the largest infrastructure projects carried out in Guantánamo in recent years and confirms that the United States plans to maintain a long-term presence at this strategic military installation in the Caribbean.