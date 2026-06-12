The United States government moved the July 4 holiday to Friday, July 3, 2026, since Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year. The measure makes that Friday an official nonworking day nationwide: banks, public offices, schools, courts and the postal service are closed .

The shift applies automatically under Federal Code 5 U.S.C. 6103(b) , which states that when a national holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is the recognized day off. It requires no action from workers or institutions: Friday, July 3, 2026 is observed, for all purposes, as Independence Day.

Why was the July 4 holiday moved to Friday the 3rd?

When a federal holiday falls on a Saturday, federal law requires that the immediately preceding Friday be the official day off for government employees.

As established by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) , Friday, July 3, 2026 is the observed date for Independence Day.

This is not a government decision: it is an automatic mechanism that is triggered whenever July 4 falls on a Saturday.

The practical result is a three-day long weekend —Friday, July 3; Saturday, July 4; and Sunday, July 5— with the first day as a paid official holiday for federal workers.

Independence Day: What will close on Friday, July 3?

As a federal observance, Friday, July 3 adds a day off to the month of July with widespread closures nationwide. Banks, government agencies, public schools, federal courts and the postal service suspend their operations that day.

Any procedure that depends on these institutions should be completed before Thursday, July 2, or postponed until Monday, July 6. As for financial markets, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq also close on Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday.

What closes on Friday, July 3, 2026