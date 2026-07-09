Keeping a U.S. passport valid is essential for those who want to make international trips, since in most checks, the authorities will request that document as part of the mandatory documents to authorize these transfers.

In this context, the U.S. Government specifies on its official website that, in certain circumstances, this international ID cannot be renewed, either due to the lack of specific documents, the applicant’s age, or the time when it was processed.

In such situations, it will be necessary to apply for the passport from scratch, as if it had never been processed in the first place.

United States denies passport renewal to those who do not present this new document

According to what the authorities stipulate, when a passport does not reflect its holder’s legal name and the person does not have a document certifying their name change in accordance with the law, this ID cannot be renewed; instead, it must be updated again

Instead of completing Form DS-82 as would normally be done, Form DS-11 must be submitted in person.

Other circumstances in which passport renewal is not allowed

Nor are any copies eligible for renewal that

Was issued more than 15 years ago.

Is lost, damaged, or has been stolen.

Was processed when the holder was under 16 years old.

How to obtain a new passport in the absence of this document

The steps needed to carry out the process from the beginning are the following.

Complete the DS-11 form.

Provide tangible proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate.

Present a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license.

Submit photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification.

Include a passport photo with the application.

Pay the applicable fees (USD 195 if both the booklet and passport card are processed).

All relevant documentation must be submitted at an authorized passport acceptance facility.