The Eastern Pacific hurricane season now has its first named storm. This is Tropical Storm Amanda, a system that formed in the open ocean and that, according to experts, could kick off an active season.

Although Amanda does not pose a direct threat to populated areas, experts are closely monitoring other systems that could develop near Mexico and turn into hurricanes.

Where Tropical Storm Amanda is now located

According to experts from AccuWeather, Amanda formed about 2,400 kilometers southwest of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico.

The system is located approximately halfway between Mexico and Hawaii and, for now, is not expected to affect land areas or pose a risk to the population, although they note that there is a slight risk that it could strengthen and become the first hurricane of the season.

Nevertheless, specialists expect Amanda to continue moving northwest over the next few days, traveling over cold waters that will limit its strengthening.

Which areas could be in danger?

Experts are not focusing their concern right now on Amanada but on two tropical development areas located near the coasts of Central America and the Mexican Pacific.

According to forecasts, those disturbances will have better conditions to strengthen between the weekend and the beginning of next week.

The areas that should closely follow the evolution of these systems are

The southwest coast of Mexico

Coastal regions of the Mexican Pacific

Areas of Central America near the Pacific Ocean

Experts warned of an intense hurricane season

AccuWeather forecasts anticipate a particularly intense season in the Eastern Pacific during 2026.

Projected between

17 and 22 named storms

9 to 13 hurricanes

At least six systems are impacting western Mexico or Central America