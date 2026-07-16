En esta noticia Home tricks to remove toilet limescale stains

Limescale in the toilet is one of the most common problems in households. Over time, the minerals present in the water and the buildup of germs cause hard-to-remove yellow or brown stains that also create an unpleasant odor and give the appearance of poor hygiene, even after cleaning.

But there are home remedies and natural products that can help you remove these stains without damaging the porcelain or using harsh chemicals. According to home maintenance specialists, the following methods are the most effective for restoring the shine to your bathroom.

Home tricks to remove toilet limescale stains

1. Vinegar and lemon

White vinegar and lemon are known for their antibacterial and disinfectant properties. To clean the toilet, mix half a cup of vinegar with the juice of one lemon. Then, with gloves on, scrub the inside of the toilet with a sponge or brush. The acidity of both ingredients dissolves limescale and leaves a fresh scent.

2. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

Another natural alternative is to combine baking soda with hydrogen peroxide until it forms a paste. Apply it to the stained areas, let it sit for 20 minutes, and rinse with plenty of water. This mixture helps remove built-up limescale and disinfect at the same time.

3. Cola soda

Although it may seem strange, cola soda can be a great ally for removing limescale. You only need to pour a 350 ml can into the toilet and let it sit for 30 to 50 minutes. Then scrub with a brush and rinse. The phosphoric acid in the soda helps dissolve mineral buildup.

4. Pumice stone

Pumice stone, commonly used to soften skin, also works to remove stubborn toilet stains. Wet it in hot water and gently rub it over the surface. Its abrasive action removes limescale without scratching the porcelain.