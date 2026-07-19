The airports in Mexico City, Jalisco, and Veracruz receive hundreds of international travelers month after month, ranking among the popular destinations for tourists.

In that sense, keeping an American passport fully valid is therefore essential for all Americans who wish to visit Mexico, since both Mexican and American authorities will require it as an essential requirement to be able to make the trip.

In that sense, Mexican law requires all visitors to present a passport that is “valid and current” in order to visit the country, and not having this identification will cause serious inconveniences with airlines and immigration processes.

It is important to consider that an adult American passport generally has a maximum validity of 10 years, a fact that must be taken into account when planning an international trip.

If the document has expired, the State Department only allows updating it through renewal within 15 years of the time of issue. If that period has passed, a completely new document will have to be processed from scratch.

In addition, Mexico requires Americans to have at least one blank page in their international identification so that travel can be authorized without inconveniences.

Trying to leave the United States with an expired passport is illegal: this is what the law says

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) -Travel control of citizens and foreigners, the federal rule states that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport”.

So the advice is always to verify validity before beginning to plan the trip and to allow time to make any updates that are considered necessary.