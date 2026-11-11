The U.S. government allows citizens of certain countries to enter its territory without applying for a tourist or business visa through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

To qualify for this benefit, travelers must obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and meet the immigration requirements set by the authorities. The permit allows stays of up to 90 days and requires an electronic or biometric passport.

What is ESTA authorization and who can use it?

ESTA is a digital authorization that allows travel to the United States without applying for a tourist or business visa, as long as VWP conditions are met.

It is intended for citizens of the countries that are part of this program and allows entry to the United States for a maximum of 90 days.

Why must it be presented with a biometric passport?

The VWP requires travelers to have an electronic or biometric passport. This is a document that contains an electronic chip with the holder’s identity information, which can be scanned to verify that it belongs to the traveler.

The passport must meet the security standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and display the international electronic passport symbol on the cover.

Which countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program?

According to the information published on the State Department’s official website, the United States currently recognizes 42 participating countries and territories:

Americas: Chile.

Europe: Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, San Marino, Sweden and Switzerland.

Asia and the Middle East: Brunei, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Oceania: Australia and New Zealand.

What are the requirements to get ESTA authorization?

To apply for ESTA authorization, travelers must meet certain conditions:

Be a citizen of a participating country: the applicant must be a citizen or national of one of the countries included in the VWP.

Have an electronic passport: it must have an embedded chip and meet international security standards.

Respect the length-of-stay limit: the trip cannot exceed 90 days.

Have an authorized travel purpose: entry is allowed for tourism, business, family visits, medical treatment or transit.

Travel with an approved carrier: the trip must be on an airline or shipping company authorized to participate in the program.

Obtain ESTA approval: the authorization must be approved before boarding the plane or ship.